Man in custody after woman found murdered in Talleyville motel room

TALLEYVILLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police say they have a suspect in custody after a woman was found murdered in a New Castle County motel room.

Officers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel in the 1800 block of Concord Pike in Talleyville.

That's where they found the woman's body inside of a room and took a man into custody.

Investigators have not yet said how the woman was murdered.

The names of those involved have not been released.