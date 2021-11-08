'Tamron Hall' daytime talk show renewed for seasons 4 and 5

NEW YORK -- ABC News President Kim Godwin announced Monday that the network has renewed the nationally syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall" for a fourth (2022-23) and fifth (2023-24) season.The ABC Owned Television Stations Group has renewed "Tamron Hall" for a two-year deal. The ABC Owned stations carrying "Tamron Hall" are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno."Tamron Hall is a trusted and accomplished journalist and an outstanding talk show host," said Godwin. "She is a breath of fresh air in daytime, approaching every show and segment with her personal mix of curiosity and compassion. We are delighted to continue this collaboration with Tamron and her stellar team in presenting their distinctive brand of talk to our valued station partners, the Tam Fam and beyond.""Whether she is interviewing someone of cultural significance, shining a light on issues that impact her viewers and community or sharing a personal experience about being a busy working mom, Tamron approaches every topic on her show with heart and soul," said Debra OConnell, president, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "We are excited to have Tamron Hall continue her insightful and inspiring daytime talk show.""ABC's decision to give our show a two-season renewal is beyond my wildest dreams," said Tamron Hall. "I am so lucky to have such great partners, from ABC to all of our stations across the country, and an amazing team who all support the spirit of the show. We wouldn't have our success without our loyal audience. 'TamFam,' your dedication to the show has lifted us all up, so let's keep talking, inspiring and dreaming big!"The show, hosted by Tamron Hall, who won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season, continues to be a conversation starter. This season, which premiered on Sept. 6, 2021, features one-on-one interviews with newsmakers, changemakers, visionaries and people doing extraordinary things in their community and on the front lines. Her recent one on ones include a powerful hour-long interview with Issa Rae; a compelling talk show exclusive with Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira; NBA legend Carmelo Anthony; poet, activist and Time's 2020 Person of the Year Amanda Gorman; actress Debra Messing; #MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke; the ever-adventurous Bear Grylls; ballet legend Misty Copeland and many more."Tamron Hall" is a destination to discuss, dissect and deliberate about the issues of the day. Hall leads conversations on timely topics like mask mandates and critical race theory in the classroom, making sure to spotlight the viewpoints of parents, educators, and caregivers; as Americans quit their jobs in record numbers in search of more money, flexibility and happiness, Hall puts her spin on "The Great Resignation" with a provocative exchange; tackles the world of parenting, hearing from brave women who fear they suffer from so-called mom rage; and shares advice for moms and dads dealing with terrifying toddler tantrums and public meltdown horrors. The show also provides helpful tips and takeaways about everything from how to be more confident to how to find love and how to harness the power of laughter. Plus, the show invites viewers to make a difference with this season's all-new "Tam Fam Kindness Challenge" and introduces them to the hottest shopping bargains through "Tam Fam Deals."