Tanker carrying petroleum catches fire in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tanker truck carrying petroleum caught fire in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of 2nd and Callowhill streets just before 2 p.m.

Officials said the fire was contained to the cab portion of the truck.

About 60 fire personnel responded to the scene. The fire was placed under control shortly after.

The Interstate 95 exit to Callowhill Street and portions of 2nd and Callowhill streets were closed for a period of time after the fire.