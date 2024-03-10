I-76 east bound back open after tractor trailer fire in Montgomery County

WATCH LIVE

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, March 10, 2024
LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- I-76 east bound was shut down for hours after a FedEx truck caught fire in Montgomery County. The road reopened just after 1 p.m.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on I-76 east bound in between exits 331B for 476 and Exit 338 for Belmont Avenue.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 331B.

Police have not said if there are any injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is an on-going investigation.

Drivers should use caution in the area and find alternative routes.

