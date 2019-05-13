CARNEY'S POINT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews rushed to the scene in South Jersey after a tanker truck overturned and began to spill its load Monday morning.
It happened here around 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Shell Road in Carney's Point in Salem County.
Officials said the tanker landed on its side after the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
The truck was carrying diesel fuel and developed a leak after it crashed.
Hazmat crews immediately went to work to stop that leak.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Tanker tips, spills fuel after swerving to avoid deer in Salem County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More