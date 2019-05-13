Tanker tips, spills fuel after swerving to avoid deer in Salem County

CARNEY'S POINT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews rushed to the scene in South Jersey after a tanker truck overturned and began to spill its load Monday morning.

It happened here around 9:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Shell Road in Carney's Point in Salem County.

Officials said the tanker landed on its side after the driver swerved to avoid a deer.

The truck was carrying diesel fuel and developed a leak after it crashed.

Hazmat crews immediately went to work to stop that leak.

There were no reports of any injuries.
