Man wanted in shooting at South Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA police are asking for the public's help identifying the person wanted in a shooting at the Tasker-Morris Station in South Philadelphia.

Police said at about 6 a.m. Monday, the man approached a woman from behind on the mezzanine level.

According to police, the suspect bumped into the woman and a brief altercation ensued.

The man then fired his gun once before leaving the area. No one was injured, police said

Anyone with information on the gunman is urged to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.