Family mourning after young mother shot, killed days before Christmas in Philadelphia

Sources tell Action News the victim and her boyfriend had gotten into a domestic argument before the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young mother was shot and killed just days before Christmas in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Investigators say the shooting happened just after noon on the 3100 block of Hartville Street on December 23.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas.

"She loved being a mom. She worked three jobs, just would do anything for her kid," Josie Vargas said of her older sister.

Josie said that Tatiana was an ESL teacher and worked at her family's restaurant. But she says Tatiana was most proud of her 11-year-old year son.

"She was just always there for me if I had a problem. Always ran around for my kids," Josie said.

The younger Vargas sister is still in disbelief.

"It was the day before Christmas Eve. I was out shopping for Christmas gifts and I got that phone call," she said, recalling the conversation where she learned her sister was shot and killed.

Family members also say Tatiana's son was home during the incident.

"He heard them arguing. He was playing a game in the room, heard a shot, came outside, and saw her lying in the living room," said Josie.

Sources confirm to Action News the boyfriend is a person of interest, but at this point, there have been no arrests.

Now, more than a week after the shooting and funeral, Tatiana's family wants justice and closure.

"I don't want her to be another girl in Kensington shot, because that wasn't my sister," said Josie.

Police are investigating the shooting. The victim's family is hoping the person of interest turns himself in.