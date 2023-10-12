Forget about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she and Beyoncé are the true power pair of the year.

Beyoncé showing up for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie premiere at The Grove was a 'fairytale'

On Wednesday night it was the era of two queens when Beyoncé attended the premiere for Swift's "Eras Tour" concert film at The Grove.

Naturally, the internet went bananas.

Both women have reigned supreme this year with powerhouse concert tours that they are capitalizing on by bringing them to the big screen.

First up is Swift's, which "due to unprecedented demand" opened with early access shows on Thursday and will have additional showings over the weekend.

Queen Bey, who recently wrapped her "Renaissance Tour" in Kansas City, has announced that her "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" will hit theaters on December 1.

The women have been longtime admirers of each other and, early Thursday, Swift posted a video of the two of them together in a theater with Beyoncé tossing popcorn.

Swift wrote in the caption, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence."

"The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms," Swift wrote. "Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

Given how often the world pits female superstars against each other, the mutual support of two of music's biggest stars was a powerful statement.

