Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' double album is out now

Taylor Swift's new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," is here and it's a double album.

The singer's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," arrived at midnight on April 19. And it was swiftly followed up two hours later with a drop of 15 additional songs.

"It's a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album," the singer said in a social media post. "I'd written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here's the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn't mine anymore... it's all yours."

Swift previously shared the tracklist for her album in an Instagram post. Here is full tracklist of "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology":

- "Fortnight" (feat. Post Malone)

- "The Tortured Poets Department"

- "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys"

- "Down Bad"

- "So Long, London"

- "But Daddy I Love Him"

- "Fresh Out the Slammer"

- "Florida!!!" (feat. Florence + The Machine)

- "Guilty as Sin?"

- "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

- "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)"

- "loml"

- "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart"

- "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived"

- "The Alchemy"

- "Clara Bow"

- "The Black Dog"

- "imgonnagetyouback"

- "The Albatross"

- "Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus"

- "How Did It End?"

- "So High School"

- "I Hate It Here"

- "thanK you aIMee"

- "I Look in People's Windows"

- "The Prophecy"

- "Cassandra"

- "Peter"

- "The Bolter"

- "Robin"

- "The Manuscript"

In addition to "The Manuscript" bonus track, Swift later revealed an additional three bonus tracks, which will be available in different versions of the album.

Here's everything we learned about "The Tortured Poets Department" ahead of the release.

Who are the collaborators?

Post Malone is featured on the song "Fortnight" and Florence + The Machine is featured on the song "Florida!!!"

What does the album cover look like?

After announcing the album news and accepting her award at the Grammys, Swift took to Instagram to share the black and white cover art for the album by photographer Beth Garrabrant.

A second photo in the post featured several handwritten lines of what appear to be lyrics.

They read: "And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / the tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink / All's fair in love and poetry ... / Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."

Have any music videos been released?

Swift previously announced that one music video will drop tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The caption for the announcement said, "The TTPD Timetable."

Swift shared a post Thursday revealing the music video will be for her track, "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

What has Taylor Swift said about 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Swift stayed secretive about the album ahead of its release, but shared her excitement about it while accepting the award for artist of the year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1.

"I'm so proud of it. I cannot wait to share it with you," she said. "So thank you for voting for me for this incredible honor -- artist of the year. I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can't wait to keep having fun with you guys, because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much."

What has Travis Kelce said about the album?

Prior to the arrival of the album, Travis Kelce said that he'd listened to some of it.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February, Kelce told reporters during a press event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that he had "heard some of it."

"It is unbelievable," he added. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

When did Swift announce the album?

Swift announced "The Tortured Poets Department" at the 2024 Grammys while accepting the Grammy for best pop vocal album.

"This is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don't know if I've ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift began.

"So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,'" she revealed.

Did Swift announce special editions of 'The Tortured Poets Department'?

Leading up to the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift shared artwork for the upcoming album.

On Feb. 16, she shared sepia-toned artwork on Instagram, which included a photo of herself. In the caption, she wrote, "File Name: The Bolter," and pre-order information for the album. In the second slide of the post, the words "You don't get to tell me about sad" are displayed over another black and white image of her face with her head in her hand.

Days later, she shared another black and white image of herself on Instagram for another edition of the album with the exclusive bonus track "The Albatross." The second slide of the post had the words, "Am I allowed to cry?" displayed over another black and white image of her.

The final image she shared was for another edition of the upcoming album, which includes the exclusive bonus track "The Black Dog." The caption of the post read, "Old habits die screaming...."

What are the '5 stages of heartbreak playlists'?

Leading up to "The Tortured Poets Department," Swift compiled five custom playlists for Apple Music representing five "stages of heartbreak," which she released in early April. Each playlist included a message directly from Swift explaining the mix, with songs from her catalog arranged thematically.

In one playlist called "I Love You, It's Ruining My Life," Swift explains in a message that those songs are "about getting so caught up in the idea of something you have a hard time seeing the red flags, possibly resulting in moments of denial and maybe a little bit of delusion."

The final playlist she shared was called "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which she explains is about finding "acceptance and can start moving forward from loss or heartbreak."

Is 'The Tortured Poets Department' a re-recorded album?

Swift's upcoming album is not re-recording of one of her previous albums.

"The Tortured Poets Department" follows her 2022 studio album "Midnights," which earned her awards for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the 66th Grammy Awards in February.

Prior to "Midnights," Swift released "Evermore" and "Folklore" in 2020, "Lover" in 2019, "Reputation" in 2017, "1989" in 2014, "Red" in 2012, "Speak Now" in 2010, "Fearless" in 2008 and her debut album "Taylor Swift" in 2006.

Additionally, she has released several re-recorded albums, including "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021, and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in 2023.

Has she announced her next re-recorded album?

The Grammy Award winner has not announced what her next re-recorded album will be or when she will release it.

Fans speculate that Swift's next re-recording might be "Reputation," which she initially released seven years ago, because of the many Easter eggs she's dropped so far, including the green dress she wore to the Golden Globes in January, which fans say resembles the snake that is present in her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. In an interview with Time in December 2023, Swift also mentioned "Reputation" and made several album references, saying, "I'm collecting horcruxes. I'm collecting infinity stones. Gandalf's voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it's a movie now."

Fans also got a taste of "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" last year when "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" was featured as the theme song for the Amazon Prime series, "Wilderness."

Swift announced on "Good Morning America" in August 2019 that she would be re-recording her first six albums from her former label in order to take ownership of the records that made her a household name.