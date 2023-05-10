Taylor Swift will take the stage for three nights at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour makes 3-night stop in South Philadelphia: What to know ahead of the show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Swifties, are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour arrives in South Philadelphia this weekend.

Thousands of fans from across the region will descend upon Lincoln Financial Field to hear and see the Grammy-winning artist and Berks County native perform more than 40 hit songs.

With reports of tickets commanding more than $10,000 apiece on secondhand markets, the stakes are high for those who have dedicated months to planning their outfits, memorizing set lists, and watching concert clips on social media.

The shows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday begin at 6:30 p.m. with performances by Phoebe Bridgers and Gayle.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Gates

All gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Officials say Will Call opens at 4 p.m. next to the Xfinity Gate.

Have your digital tickets ready as you approach the gates. Screenshots of the tickets will NOT be accepted.

Fans with medical needs or disabilities may enter at the North Gate, located behind the seven flag poles in front of Lincoln Financial Field near Xfinity Gate.

Floor Seat Instructions

Guests with floor tickets must enter at the South Gate.

The South Gate is located at the south end of 11th Street, near I-95, facing the Wells Fargo Center.

Weather forecast

The weather is looking good for all of the Taylor Swift concerts, according to AccuWeather.

There will be a period of rain after Friday night's concert, but that should end by the afternoon on Saturday.

Is parking still available?

Parking is available at the stadium sports complex for $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.

Oversized vehicles can include limousines, party buses, RVs, oversized vans, etc.

Officials say parking opens at 12 p.m. on show day.

K-Lot at the Linc has been reserved for pre-paid parking passes only. ADA parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis, but officials expect it to sell out quickly.

There are a few hundred parking spots available at Stella Maris Catholic Church at 2901 S. 10th Street. The fee is $40 per car.

Officials warn drivers that parking is expected to fill up quickly, try carpooling to the venue and arriving early.

Pick-ups & Drop-Offs

There will be a designated area for concert-goers to wait onsite for post-show pick-ups.

If you will be waiting to pick someone up after the show, enter the pick-up area from the intersection of Packer Avenue and 10th Street.

Drivers must remain with their vehicles while in the pick-up area, according to officials. Vehicles will not be permitted to park along any other curb lines in the Sports Complex.

Officials say if you are waiting to pick someone up after the show, you must be in the Sports Complex no later than 9 p.m. After that, the complex will be secured and no vehicles will be allowed to enter.

What kind of bag can I bring to the show?

Fans are permitted to carry one of the following style and size bags into the stadium:

- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12"

- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5 x 6.5, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

- An exception can be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Please contact Fan Services for more information at contact@Lincolnfinancialfield.com prior to arrival.

- Prohibited bags include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, seat cushions, computer bags, camera bags, binocular cases, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Prohibited Items

The following items will not be permitted into the stadium for the show:

- Costumes or signs with battery packs

- Masks (not including medical face masks or religious face coverings)

- Costumes or clothing that may impede the view of surrounding fans

- Signs larger than 11 inches x 17 inches

- Signs or sticks

- Cameras with lenses longer than six inches

- Video cameras and GoPros

- A full list of prohibited items can be found here.

Heath Tips

To make sure things go smoothly this weekend, here are some important tips from Nicole Pivonka, an advanced practice nurse with Virtua Health.

Protect your ears

The loud music and screaming fans can take a toll on your hearing. Pivonka said to avoid potential long-term damage, wear ear plugs or other devices to help reduce the decibels or lessen ambient noise.

Wear sensible shoes

Most concert-goers will be standing or dancing for the three-hour concert, and don't forget about the pre-show festivities.

"People put a lot of thought into their Eras outfit. I encourage them to make sensible shoes part of the overall ensemble," Pivonka said.

Spare your vocal cords

While singing along is inevitable, Pivonka recommends moderation to avoid losing your voice or, worse, causing damage.

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

If you are hoarse or raspy the day after the concert, that is most likely not a reason for concern. If those symptoms persist beyond 24 hours, consult a medical professional.

Wear sunscreen

We all know the event will be a day-long celebration. Do not forget your SPF.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water will help you stay healthy during and after the concert. Pivonka suggests that fans can avoid "Champagne Problems" by consuming one or more servings of water in between any alcoholic beverages.

Bring basic supplies

Don't forget things like aspirin, band-aids, and hand sanitizer.

"Of course, my number one tip is to just enjoy and have fun," Pivonka said. "It's all about making memories."

SEPTA running additional late-night service

SEPTA is helping fans get to Lincoln Financial Field by offering extra service on the Broad Street Line for the Taylor Swift concerts all weekend long.

Friday, May 12: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:08, 6:18, 6:28 6:38, and 6:48 p.m. These local trains will make all stops at NRG Station.

Saturday, May 13: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:30, 4:40, 4:50, 5:00, and 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: Five local trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:42, 452, 5:02, 5:12, and 5:22 p.m.

Additional late-night regional rail train service to accommodate Taylor Swift concert travel Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 only.

There will also be added service on the Paoli/Thorndale Line, Media/Wawa Line, and West Trenton Line only.