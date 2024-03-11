Listen to Taylor Swift's sneak peek of new acoustic music leading up to Disney+ 'Eras Tour' film

Get ready, Swifties. Every day this week, Taylor Swift unveiled exclusive first looks at each of the four new acoustic songs featured in the Disney+ version of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)."

On Friday, it was announced on "Good Morning America" that the acoustic version of "I Can See You" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is featured in the concert film. Watch the sneak peek in the video player above.

In the days leading up to the launch of "Taylor's Version," it was revealed that the other acoustic songs are "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from her 2019 album "Lover," "Maroon" from Swift's award-winning 10th studio album "Midnights," and "You Are in Love" from her 2014 album, "1989."

These songs were not featured in either of the previous theatrical or VOD versions.

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" is streaming now exclusively on Disney+. It dropped on Thursday, March 14 starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The Disney+ version shows the concert in its entirety for the first time and also includes Swift's hit song "Cardigan."

The history-making, cinematic experience from the 14-time Grammy-winning artist was directed by Sam Wrench. It grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top-selling concert film of all time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "'The Eras Tour' has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+."

