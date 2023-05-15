Viral video shows Taylor Swift shooing security during Saturday performance in Philadelphia

She could be heard in the video saying to security, "Hey, stop! She wasn't doing anything."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Berks County native Taylor Swift performed three sold-out shows in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

The final show took place Sunday, on Mother's Day, drawing thousands of people from far and wide to Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite the incredible energy from her fans, Saturday's performance was briefly interrupted by Swift herself.

Video from the performance is going viral, showing Swift having "bad blood" with security.

She could be heard in the video saying to security, "Hey, stop! She wasn't doing anything."

Swift was also seen shooing security away from the scene.

Concert-goer Nicolle Bradford shared her video of the incident with Action News.

Some fans originally said people were being pushed, and it appeared like someone was trying to climb on stage.

However, that was not the case. Concert-goers say security was very strict about keeping aisles clear during the show.