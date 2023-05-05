Philadelphia teacher among 100 applicants selected to join Disney's Imagination Campus Celebration

"To think my essay meant so much to the people who read this is unbelievable. Still doesn't feel real," he said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia teacher is one of three from Pennsylvania heading to Disneyland!

There, he will get to take part in Disney's Imagination Campus Celebration.

Michael Sardarian, a reading and writing teacher from FitzPatrick Elementary, is a big Disney fan and says this is a teacher's dream.

"To be honest, I wasn't even sure it was real. To get an email, like you're one of the winners! It was crazy to even fathom that it was real," said Sardarian.

A big theater buff, Sardanian founded the school's drama department. Every year he writes, directs, and choreographs original shows for the eighth-grade students to perform.

He submitted an essay for Disney's Imagination Campus this past January about building the club from nothing, and how to make his classroom come alive with creativity.

Approximately 7,900 teachers submitted essays, but only 100 were chosen.

Although Sardanian was shocked his essay was selected, his peers say he deserves the experience more than anyone.

"He has always taken the time to think of different ways to bring out the students' talents," said Karin White, principal of FitzPatrick Elementary.

On Friday, Sardarian and 99 other teachers are at Disney's Imagination Campus to learn about the tools and resources available to make learning more creative.

They'll take those experiences back to their students.

And by the end of the day Friday, the eager teachers will all take part in the Disneyland Main Street Parade.