Bill Malone crowned West Deptford Middle School's Teacher of the Year

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We all know how challenging this year has been for both students and educators. So, you can imagine how extra special it is to be named your school's Teacher of the Year.An 8th-grade math teacher in West Deptford, New Jersey received the title Tuesday for stepping it up during the pandemic.His students were in the middle of a math quiz when he got a knock at the door at his home in Bellmawr."I'm extremely shocked," Malone said. "I had no clue that I was even nominated for Teacher of the Year. I am excited to have won. I think I was always born to be a teacher. I always want to bring out the best in kids, especially in math."Filled with cake, flowers and balloons, it was a day to celebrate a teacher who tried to keep the good energy flowing in a hard year.Malone is also the middle school's athletic director. It's his good vibes that earned him the award."He is known to pep up the positive culture at West Deptford Middle School, he directs traffic in the morning and jumps in for whatever the kids need," says Christine Trampe, the Principal of West Deptford Middle School."I see what he does every day," said Malone's wife, Kaitlyn. "He sings, he dances - this morning he had on a Santa suit. Whatever it takes to get the kids engaged. They love him."Of course, the school usually has a big event at the school in the halls with the students. Tuesday, it all unfolded at home with his wife and 4-month-old son Noah.Congrats, Mr. Malone.