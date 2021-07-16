Teacher's aide charged with sex assault of 14-year-old student in Bucks Co.

The suspect worked as an aide at the Valley Day School in Falls Township.
EMBED <>More Videos

Teacher's aide charged with sex assault of 14-year-old student

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teacher's aide from Falls Township, Bucks County has been charged with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old student.

Jennilynne Derolf, 38, was charged with several felony counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

Derolf was an aide in the victim's class at Valley Day School in Falls Township, authorities said.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the investigation began on Tuesday when the victim's grandmother contacted police to report the alleged sexual relationship between the teen and Derolf.

Jennilynne Derolf



The D.A.'s office said the victim told detectives the relationship with his teacher's aide began with discreet messages on a cellphone app.

They began to meet up, and the meetings became "romantic," the victim told investigators. Their interactions then evolved into sexual contact on three different occasions in July, the D.A.'s office said.

"She not only violated the trust required in any student-teacher relationship, but also that trust that children should be able to have in all adults of authority. She will be held accountable for her criminal acts," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a statement.

The Valley Day School serves students from across the Delaware Valley who require special attention and are classified as emotionally disturbed and/or are neurologically impaired. Kids with autism also attend this school.

Executive Director Robert Phillips said Derolf has been fired.

"When we were notified of the charges, we immediately removed the staff person from the building," he said. "Next week clinical staff will be in to speak with students and staff who need to talk through this process."

The school has reached out to the victim's family and are leaving it to police to determine if there are more victims.

Derolf is being held in the Bucks Co. Correctional Facility on 10% of $900,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
falls townshipsex assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News