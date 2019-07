Uh, this looks fake but, alas, it’s our iPad today after 3-year-old tried (repeatedly) to unlock. Ideas? pic.twitter.com/5i7ZBxx9rW — Evan Osnos (@eosnos) April 6, 2019

A writer for "The New Yorker" was accidentally locked out of his iPad for 49 years after his 3-year-old son repeatedly keyed in the wrong password.He posted a screen shot of a message stating to wait nearly 26 million minutes before trying again.According to Apple, consecutive wrong entries erase the device's content. The only way to retrieve the data is to restore a backup version of the device.