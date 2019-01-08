TECHNOLOGY

BreadBot, a vending machine that bakes its own fresh bread

The BreadBot is a vending machine that mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools bread all on its own.

If you think a loaf of bread and the Consumer Electronics Show don't mix, listen up.

The BreadBot has debuted at the CES in Las Vegas.

The vending machine mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools bread all on its own.

It makes ten loaves an hour.

The Wilkinson Baking Company is hoping to offer it to supermarkets as an alternative to plastic-wrapped bread.

