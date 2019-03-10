Technology

First self-driving electric bus being tested in Singapore

First self-driving electric bus being tested in Singapore.

Public transportation of tomorrow is almost here.

In Singapore, the world's first full-sized self-driving electric bus just completed its first tests.

The automated bus is 39 feet long, and can carry 80 passengers.

It's just for short distances.

When fully charged, the bus can go 15 miles at a top speed of 31 miles per hour.

The designers are planning more testing this year, and are hoping to put it on public roads if all goes well.

