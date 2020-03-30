Coronavirus

New Castle County offering free Wi-Fi hotspots amid coronavirus outbreak

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County is offering free Wi-Fi hotspots across town with a unique drive-thru style.

There are eight locations up and running, including at the Garfield Park Police Athletic League.

You'll see there are signs to help users and remind them to stay in their cars.

The county worked with Verizon and Assurance Media to make all of this possible.

Use the WIFI Hotspot Locatorto find a hotspot in your area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywilmingtoncoronavirustechnology
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Temple's Liacouras Center transformed into medical surge facility
Littered gloves, backed up sewer lines become COVID-19 side effects
Macy's to furlough most of its workforce
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools, businesses closed indefinitely; 'stay home' until 4/30
N.J. COVID-19 cases rise to 16,636; death toll jumps to 198
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Philly officials urge social distancing as COVID-19 cases top 1,000
Littered gloves, backed up sewer lines become COVID-19 side effects
Temple's Liacouras Center transformed into medical surge facility
Delaware company refurbishing ventilators as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
Delaware mandates 14-day quarantine for those coming from out of state
Sea Isle City, realtors suspend short-term rentals amid COVID-19
AccuWeather: Spring Storms This Evening, Lot of Clouds This Week
Non-coronavirus health emergency? Don't hesitate to get help
Man shot, killed while riding Market-Frankford line
More TOP STORIES News