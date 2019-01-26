'How to quit a job?' was Google's most searched career question of 2018

Apparently, America is ready to move on from their current jobs.Google has revealed that the most searched career question of 2018 was "how to quit a job."Government data reveals that job-quitting hit an 18-year high at one point last year.One reason why is because hiring is so strong right now.The second most popular question was, "what job should I have?"Also making the top ten were questions on what to wear on an interview, and how to accept a job offer.------