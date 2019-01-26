GOOGLE

'How to quit a job?' was Google's most searched career question of 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

'How to quit a job?' was Google's most searched career question of 2018. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 26, 2019.

Apparently, America is ready to move on from their current jobs.

Google has revealed that the most searched career question of 2018 was "how to quit a job."

Government data reveals that job-quitting hit an 18-year high at one point last year.

One reason why is because hiring is so strong right now.

The second most popular question was, "what job should I have?"

Also making the top ten were questions on what to wear on an interview, and how to accept a job offer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldgoogle
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOGLE
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
Report: Virtual assistants to help couples build relationships
Google Plus to close after bug leaks personal information
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
More google
TECHNOLOGY
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
New software aims to track down Netflix users who are sharing accounts
Roku to allow users to subscribe to paid content
More Technology
Top Stories
4th person dies after shooting spree near Penn State
Family mourns mother, 3-year-old son killed in fire
Suspect in custody after police chase from Delco to Philly
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Federal workers react to returning to work
Travel groups praise deal on shutdown after flight delays
Motorcyclist injured in Delaware crash
Teen shot several times in Kensington
Show More
1 student killed after Texas school bus hit by train
Police: Man wanted for lewd act leads to 3 arrests in Delaware
Iconic 30th Street Station flip board heading to museum
DelDOT contractor freed from trench in Christiana, Del.
AccuWeather: Chilly Start to the Weekend
More News