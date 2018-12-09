Internet service now available on cell phones in Cuba

Accessing the internet on our cell phones is as normal as breathing air for most of us, but in Cuba that luxury is just two-days-old!The communist-governed island was one of the last countries in the world to offer internet service on cell phones, until Friday.The new service will cost about seven US dollars for 600MB.That's a substantial amount of money for a country with an average monthly salary at just over $20.Some tourists, Cuban government officials and foreign businesspeople have had access to 3G for several years.The new internet service in Cuba is mostly uncensored.However, the government is blocking a small number of sites that advocate for systemic change on the island.------