U.S. & WORLD

Internet service now available on cell phones in Cuba

EMBED </>More Videos

Internet service now available on cell phones in Cuba. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

Accessing the internet on our cell phones is as normal as breathing air for most of us, but in Cuba that luxury is just two-days-old!

The communist-governed island was one of the last countries in the world to offer internet service on cell phones, until Friday.

The new service will cost about seven US dollars for 600MB.

That's a substantial amount of money for a country with an average monthly salary at just over $20.

Some tourists, Cuban government officials and foreign businesspeople have had access to 3G for several years.

The new internet service in Cuba is mostly uncensored.

However, the government is blocking a small number of sites that advocate for systemic change on the island.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldcubainternet
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet
Apple Watch releases heart monitor function
Ballet shoemaker releases shoes in different skin tones
Paris cleans up after latest riot; pressure builds on Macron
More u.s. & world
TECHNOLOGY
New York Police Department adds drones to its fleet
Apple Watch releases heart monitor function
Walmart awarded patent for listening system
Man sees for the first time in 10 years thanks to special glasses
More Technology
Top Stories
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time and Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Man shot in chest during fight in Rhawnhurst
Fire at Super 8 motel in Newark ruled an arson; suspect arrested
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
Man critical after shooting in Germantown
Show More
Propane tanks stolen from two locations in NE Philadelphia
Toys delivered to children in hospitals in Philadelphia
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
1 dead following apartment fire in Lehigh County
Truck crashes into utility pole, takes out wires in Newport, Del.
More News