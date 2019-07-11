Technology

Nintendo releasing Lite version of Switch - but it doesn't actually switch

By ABC7.com staff
Nintendo is releasing a smaller version of the Switch.

It's called the Switch Lite and it will sell for $199 - that's $100 less than the original.

The Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch touch display, compared to 6.2 inches for its predecessor.

It comes in a variety of bright colors.

But unlike the original Switch console, the Lite is exclusively portable - meaning it cannot be plugged into a television.

That has some gamers asking "What's the point of a Switch that doesn't switch?"

The device goes on sale Sept. 20.
