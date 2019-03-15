Technology

New Zealand mosque shooting: Tech companies scramble to remove video filmed by gunman

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 49 people were killed in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers on what the prime minister called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Internet companies say they're working to remove video filmed by a gunman in the New Zealand mosque shooting that was widely available on social media hours after the horrific attack.

Facebook said Friday it took down a livestream of the shootings and removed the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts after being alerted by police. At least 49 people were killed at two mosques.

The gunman reportedly broadcast 17 minutes of the attack. Twitter and YouTube owner Google also said they were working to remove the footage from their sites.

Facebook New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick said in a statement that the company is "also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we're aware."

She said Facebook is working directly with New Zealand police as they carry out their investigation.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
technologyredditviral videofacebookmass shootingus worldviral
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Philadelphia increases patrols at mosques after NZ attack
Police: Serial predator asks teen to pump gas then molests him
Man places hand in pocket to mimic gun during robbery
AccuWeather: Warm, Spotty Shower Today
Sex allegations lead to child bride investigation at Philly mosque
Police: Housekeeper stole $6K in jewelry from Montco homes
Show More
N.J. dealership offering cars for $1 in weekend promotion
Woman wanted in Delaware County home burglary spree
Police-involved shooting under investigation in Trenton
Police: Would-be robber dies after being shot by store owner
Philly man found guilty in Haverford Township murder
More TOP STORIES News