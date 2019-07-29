Technology

Twitter in an uproar over 'side of the bed' debate

Do you have a "side" of the bed? Is it yours or do you swap with your significant other?

This is the question that has started a viral Twitter thread.

The thread begins, "Several months ago, a couple we are friends with said they don't sleep on the same side of the bed every night. As in, every night when they get into bed, they don't know who will sleep on which side. Still blows my mind."

Twitter responded with comments such as, "Who do these people think they are? They think they're fun and interesting because they change their sleeping side every night? Be boring and predicatable like the rest of us and pick a side!"

Some even say they stick to their respective sides when on vacation.

Jeff Stein, who started the whole uproar, gave an update with some details.

The couple in question only has one nightstand which holds the phones.

The other side is simply a window ledge with space for only a water bottle.
