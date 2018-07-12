TECHNOLOGY

Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts

EMBED </>More Videos

Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 12, 2018. (WPVI)

Millions of devoted Twitter users are about to lose some followers.

The social media giant announced yesterday that it will begin purging suspicious and dormant accounts from user's follower counts.

Officials say it's another step in cleaning up its platform.

Twitter users should see their follower counts decrease this week.

The company said the effort would affect about six-percent of follower counts.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldtwittersocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
WalMart to test out automated system to fill grocery bags
More Technology
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News