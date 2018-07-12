Twitter to purge suspicious and dormant accounts

Millions of devoted Twitter users are about to lose some followers.
The social media giant announced yesterday that it will begin purging suspicious and dormant accounts from user's follower counts.
Officials say it's another step in cleaning up its platform.
Twitter users should see their follower counts decrease this week.
The company said the effort would affect about six-percent of follower counts.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldtwittersocial media
technologyu.s. & worldtwittersocial media