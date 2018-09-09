Uber to ban some low-rated passengers from app

Uber is apparently cracking down on rude passengers.
The ride-sharing company has changed its guidelines.
Customers who have consistently low ratings are at risk of being removed from the app.
And, riders with suspended accounts will not be able to use Uber or its UberEats.
Uber drivers rate passengers on a scale of one to five stars, which is based on an average of the previous 500 trips.
