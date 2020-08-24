Technology

Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US

Zoom, the video conferencing app that's become essential for many during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world, including parts of the United States.

According to Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, the problem seems to be mainly on the East Coast, but also in areas near Chicago and parts of Texas.

The outage was also impacting areas in the United Kingdom, according to the outage map.



"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologytechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Man arrested for firing shotgun at officer in Montco: Police
Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park
Peaches recalled due to salmonella risk
Show More
Detroit woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
As 2 storms menace Gulf Coast, residents brace for deluge| Latest track
Students return to school virtually in Phoenixville
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
Joel Embiid ponders 76ers future after playoff exit
More TOP STORIES News