Teen accused of urinating on shelf at Walmart arrested in Texas

PORTER, Texas -- Investigators have arrested a 15-year-old boy after video surfaced on social media depicting a teen urinating on a shelf at a Walmart store in Texas.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said due to his age, his name cannot be released.

They said charges for tampering with a consumer product have been sent to the county attorney's office.

The video circulating online also shows several people attempting to steal a case of beer on July 27 from the store in Porter.

The sheriff's office said though two other people were present at the time of the incident, they are not facing any charges at this time.

Deputies said the suspects were stopped by Walmart loss prevention officers as they tried to leave the store, but they were eventually let go.

Urine was allegedly found on a shelf near the beverage aisle after the suspects had left the store.

The sheriff's office said tampering with consumer products is not only "morally reprehensible, but can be a felony offense."

Walmart sent our sister station KTRK-TV the following statement:

"This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing. As soon as we were notified, we sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We take this seriously and are working with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to find those responsible."

Meanwhile, authorities in Pennsylvania said a woman who allegedly urinated on potatoes.

A woman is accused of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.

