Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old is one of six people who were shot Sunday night in North Philadelphia, according to police.Police said the shooting happened at about 5:25 p.m., near the intersection of 8th and Clearfield streets.The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital with the following injuries:Family members identified the 14-year-old as Quaseen Thompson."So far, he's doing good. He was shot in the hand," said a family member.Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter believes the shooing was a drive-by and said the gunfire missed vital areas of the victim's bodies.But residents in the area say gun violence has gone too far."It's too much going on. I got my nieces and nephews and I'm scared to be outside," said Marcella Leake, who lives nearby.Authorities said a gun was not found at the scene.