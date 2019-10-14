shooting

Teen among 6 injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old is one of six people who were shot Sunday night in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at about 5:25 p.m., near the intersection of 8th and Clearfield streets.


The victims were taken to Temple University Hospital with the following injuries:

  • A 21-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder

  • A 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest

  • A 14-year-old male was shot in the right hand


  • A 27-year-old man was shot in the right hand and right hip

  • A 20-year-old man with unknown injuries

  • A 20-year-old man with unknown injuries


Family members identified the 14-year-old as Quaseen Thompson.

"So far, he's doing good. He was shot in the hand," said a family member.



Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter believes the shooing was a drive-by and said the gunfire missed vital areas of the victim's bodies.

But residents in the area say gun violence has gone too far.

"It's too much going on. I got my nieces and nephews and I'm scared to be outside," said Marcella Leake, who lives nearby.

Authorities said a gun was not found at the scene.
