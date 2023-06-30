More charges filed after group of juveniles attack 15-year-old in Havertown, Pa.

Investigators say bystanders recorded video of the attack. It's led to one arrest and a search for five other suspects who police say may have been after the victim's shoes.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Haverford Township have charged a group of juveniles allegedly involved in the attack of a teenager on a basketball court earlier this month.

It happened around 9:13 p.m. on June 19 in the basketball court area behind Chatham Park Elementary School located on the 400 block of Allston Road.

Disturbing video posted on social media showed six boys attacking a 15-year-old boy.

One suspect was arrested shortly after the attack. Police say the individual was wearing the teen's "Yeezy" slides that were stolen during the assault.

A current listing shows the shoes can cost up to around $300.

In the video, the victim screams to the attackers as they were after the shoes. He can be heard screaming, "Just take them, bro!"

Those attackers, though, continued to chase and punch the victim.

Police have filed additional charges in the case more than a week after the attack.

The following individuals are being charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Riot, Terroristic Threats, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Disorderly Conduct:

15-year-old male, of Havertown, PA

14-year-old male, of Havertown, PA

13-year-old male, of Havertown, PA

13-year-old male, of Haverford, PA

13-year-old male, of Upper Darby, PA

A sixth juvenile will be charged when positively identified

Sixteen other juveniles who watched and/or videotaped the attack will be charged with Disorderly Conduct and Township Ordinance Violations for their unlawful participation in the incident, authorities said.

Police say additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 610-853-1298 and ask for the Detective Division.