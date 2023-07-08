Brother to Brother Program hosts transformative camping trip for Philadelphia teens

After a difficult and heartbreaking week, community members in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia are participating in a weekend of transformation.

All weekend long, the group will have the community to rely on for support.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a difficult and heartbreaking week, community members in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia are participating in a weekend of transformation.

That transformation, officials say, is one of positivity and growth.

On Friday night, a group of teenage boys and their families participated in the Urban Camping Adventure hosted by the Brother to Brother Program.

The event had participants camping, learning, and celebrating their culture to help shape the next generation of impactful young men.

It took place at the Glenda Ann Christoper Memorial Park and was spearheaded by Ward Leader Greg Thompson.

"This is our kick-off. We are here today with fathers, sons, uncles, taking these young men on a weekend excursion that they're never going to forget," said Thompson.

During the first night of the event, kids and their families heard motivational speeches and participated in different ceremonies.

One activity included having the boys say what they wanted to do with their lives.

"My name is Jamir, and I want to be an engineer," one teen said.

And the event isn't just for the teens, officials said.

"One of the criteria of this program is that the parents have to be involved," said Thompson. "If you want your kid to be involved in this program you have to be involved as a parent, that's gonna end the violence."

Most of the attendees were still deeply mourning the tragic mass shooting that took place in the neighborhood on Monday.

Despite the loss, some of the teenagers participating managed to have a positive perspective while camping.

"Hopefully, this can kind of show people around the world that change is happening and it's not all negative happening," said Shawn Coleman Jr., a participant at the event.

The event takes place throughout the weekend, and on Sunday the group will finish the event in Atlantic City with a day at the beach.