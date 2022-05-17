Fugitive arrested at New Jersey bus station after search in the pine barrens

TABERNACLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fugitive sex offender who authorities say violated his parole, and who may have been hiding in the New Jersey pine barrens, is back in police custody.Thirty-four-year-old Theodore Blackson, of Lawnside, was arrested at the Lindenwold Bus Station on Saturday."I want to thank the many different men and women of law enforcement who helped track down and apprehend this fugitive," said New Jersey State Parole Chairman Samuel J. Plumeri, Jr said in a statement released Tuesday.Action News was there as police patrolled a remote area near Wharton State Forest in Burlington County earlier this month.Online records show Blackson was convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in 2010, and authorities say he recently violated the terms of his parole on April 4 by failing to report.