Teen critical after shot in face in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a shooting has left a 16 year old in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street and Chester Avenue.

Police say the teen was shot in the face.

Officers are searching a two-block stretch of the neighborhood, but are focusing on the area outside of a corner store.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooters Update: Minister Sex Offender Arrested
Philadelphia names first black female police commissioner
Video captures moment SUV swallowed by sinkhole in Pa. street
Police Chief Takes It Upon Himself to Make Amazon Deliveries
Police: Sex assault suspect had victim's credit card in wallet
Fairless Hills woman killed in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. in NE Philly
Philadelphia mom warns of danger of tiny magnet toys
Show More
Police identify grandmother found dead in bedroom of Logan home
Eagles Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks out rest of season with dislocated shoulder
AccuWeather: Some sun, breezy New Year's Eve
South Jersey Jewish leaders react to New York stabbings
Pair sought for vandalism of apartment complex fitness center
More TOP STORIES News