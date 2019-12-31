Teen critical after shot in face in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a shooting has left a 16 year old in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 55th Street and Chester Avenue.Police say the teen was shot in the face.Officers are searching a two-block stretch of the neighborhood, but are focusing on the area outside of a corner store.Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.No arrests have been made at this time.