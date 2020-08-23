Teen shot, killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Philadelphia early Sunday.

It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street.

Police said the teen was struck multiple times by gunfire but managed to run to the corner of Vanpelt and Diamond streets where he collapsed.

At the intersection, police said the occupants of a burgundy Honda Pilot attempted to help the teen in their car. Investigators said while en route to the hospital they flagged down a 22nd District police officer responding to the call who then took the boy to Temple University Hospital.

Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1:30 a.m.

There is no word on what might have sparked the shooting.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
