Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a teenager who was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-old Amir Lassiter of North 24th Street suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to authorities.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. on the same block where he lived.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.
