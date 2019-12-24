PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified a teenager who was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.
Sixteen-year-old Amir Lassiter of North 24th Street suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to authorities.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. on the same block where he lived.
No arrests have been made.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Teen shot and killed in North Philadelphia identified
