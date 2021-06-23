Teen gunned down in Philadelphia; 2nd suspect still at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in the city's Kingsessing section.The shooting happened Tuesday just after 6:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 58th Street.Police say a 17-year-old male was shot once in the head.The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he died from his injures.Police say at least one shell casing was found on the property of a nearby day care. The day care was closed at the time.Officials say no weapon was recovered from the scene, but one male has been arrested.Police are still looking for a second male involved in this incident.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.