18-year-old shot at Nockamixon State Park dies; family issues statement

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family members confirm an 18-year-old Bucks County man has died after a shooting at Nockamixon State Park.

The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park in Quakertown.

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park responded and found Jason Kutt with a gunshot wound.

Officials said first aid was performed and Kutt was transported from the park to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jason Kutt, 18, was killed by gunfire at Nockamixon State Park on Saturday.



On Monday morning, Kutt's family issued a statement to say that he had passed away.

It read, in part: "Jason was 18 years old and a 2020 Pennridge graduate. He loved playing his guitars, video games and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend... Please remember to hug your loved ones because tomorrow is never promised."

At the time of the incident a witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area.

Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a state police helicopter searched the area Saturday and did not locate any persons of interest.

The Bucks County District Attorney's office and State Police are investigating the incident.

If you have any information you are asked to contact them at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8147.
