16-year-old shot inside Philadelphia laundromat: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a teen was shot inside a laundromat on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at a laundromat located on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the head. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where officers have a large portion of the strip mall cordoned off.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 inmates, accomplices charged in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
$100K reward offered in attack on Camden County officers
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
USPS in Philly court over accusations service cuts threaten election
New Jersey lawmakers pass plastic, paper carryout bag ban
Black leaders speak out following ruling in Breonna Taylor case
Final Bow: Trailblazing violinist retires after 50 years with Philadelphia Orchestra
Show More
Fmr. Philly police commissioner responds to grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
NJ got 'hit pretty badly': Gov. Murphy, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID-19
Eagles have to fix Wentz before season is lost
New video shows gunman fire more than dozen times at victim
Shots fired outside Bucks County high school while sports teams practiced nearby
More TOP STORIES News