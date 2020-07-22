Teen shot while sleeping on sofa in his Germantown home shot by someone on porch, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 17 year old was shot while sleeping on the sofa in his Germantown home early Wednesday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the 1900 block of Laveer Street.

Police said the teen was asleep on his sofa when someone came onto the porch and shot into the front of the house.

The teen was shot in the legs. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators found nine shell casings at the scene.

So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
