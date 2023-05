The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old male was stabbed outside of a high school in West Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the stabbing happened at about 2:35 p.m. outside Parkway West High School in the 4700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown while police investigated.

No arrests have been made.

