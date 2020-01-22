14-year-old girl struck by car after getting off school bus in Sicklerville

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager was hit by a vehicle after getting off the school bus on Tuesday night in Camden County.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. on Kearsley Road at Cedar Grove Drive in Sicklerville.

Police said the 14-year-old girl just exited the Camden County Technical School bus.

They said she was attempting to cross the street when she was hit by the driver of a Kia Forte.

When Action News arrived on the scene, the school bus' lights and stop sign were both activated.

Neighbors Eric and Patty Scanlon were among the first people to run out to see what happened.

"The windshield was shattered. When we went out, they were putting the young lady on a stretcher and she was conscious and talking," said Patty Scanlon.

The girl was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said the driver of the Kia remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.
