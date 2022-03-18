Teenager riding bicycle in Philadelphia killed in drive-by shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old male riding a bicycle was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to Philadelphia police.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of 2nd Street near Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.Police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting.Arriving officers found the teen lying between two parked cars and partially on a mountain bike. He had been shot multiple times.The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police found a parked vehicle had been struck at least four times on the driver's side.A bullet also went through the front door of a nearby home and landed in the living room, investigators said.Friends of the victim say he didn't live near the shooting scene, but was known to frequent the area."We believe this may have been a drive-by shooting. We are getting information from witnesses that the shooter or shooters may have been inside a pickup truck," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.Police are looking at neighborhood surveillance cameras in hopes of finding the shooter.