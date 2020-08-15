17-year-old shot and killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed in a shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of West Harold Street.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

The violence in Philadelphia saw at least 12 people shot from Friday night to Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiafatal shootingteenager
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health dept. recommends Chester Co., Delco schools to start all-virtual
Police ID man killed in NJ Turnpike crash in Carneys Point
North Wildwood bar owner charged for social distancing violations
Driver who ran red light, crashed claims he was being chased: Police
Vigil held for 5-year-old Montco girl who died during tropical storm
Villanova warns students after video shows large gathering on campus
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
Show More
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
Rescuers reunited with the people they saved from floodwaters
Teenager shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Family rescued from roof of burning rowhome
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
More TOP STORIES News