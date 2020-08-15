17-year-old shot and killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was killed in a shooting in North Philadelphia.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 2200 block of West Harold Street.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
The violence in Philadelphia saw at least 12 people shot from Friday night to Saturday.
