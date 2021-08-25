Hiker survives 50-foot drop from Utah waterfall, escapes with minor injuries

Tanner Perren, 19, was airlifted to safety with a broken foot and injuries to his lower back.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hiker survives 50-foot fall from Utah waterfall

PROVO CANYON, Utah -- A teenage hiker who plunged 50 feet from a waterfall in Utah was rescued after being trapped for two hours -- and miraculously suffered only minor injuries.

Tanner Perren, 19, said he now knows he was in over his head when he and his friend hiked to check out the stunning scenery at Provo Canyon's Bridal Veil Falls, located about 40 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

After a glimpse of the sunset, they started climbing down the waterfall as day turned to night.

"I realized how dangerous it was, and I thought we could get off the mountain safely, but there was no way," Perren said.

While crossing a rocky and wet creek bed, Perren lost his footing and fell.

"I kept thinking, 'He'll stop. He'll stop,'" said Perren's friend, Mariah Miller. "And then he went over the edge and over another edge, out of sight."

At the bottom of the ravine, Perren used his flashlight to signal that he was OK.

"I tried to stand up and I did. And then I put weight on my foot, and I was just mushy," he said.

Miller carefully made her way down and called 911.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office dispatched the state's department of public safety, which used a helicopter to pluck Perren from the treacherous terrain.

"I was like, 'Hallelujah, I'm about to get off this stupid mountain.' I was so excited," he said.

He was then airlifted to the hospital and treated for a broken foot and injures to his back.

Justin Gordon, with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, said Perren is lucky to be alive.

"He stopped about four feet short of tumbling off another cliff, which probably would have been a fatal fall ... so don't just head up there with no gear and on your own with no knowledge of what you're doing," he said.

In July, a man fell to his death while hiking with his fianceé's 9-year-old son above the same waterfall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahrescuehikingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
David Murphy to retire after more than 30 years with Action News
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
US troops must get shots ASAP, defense secretary says
Afghan families take refuge in Philly; NJ standing ready to help
'No vax' messages spray-painted across Upper Gwynedd Township
Show More
J&J booster shot generates huge spike in antibodies, company says
Shootings leave 2 dead, 5 hurt including 14-year-old in Philly
AccuWeather: Staying hot and humid this week
Police: Woman shot on front steps of Philadelphia home
John Lewis voting act passed by House, looking to bolster landmark law
More TOP STORIES News