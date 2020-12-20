ice rescue

Teens form human chain to rescue 2 kids from icy pond in New Jersey

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is grateful for five teenage boys who formed a human chain to rescue two kids from an ice-cold pond.

Eight-year-old Olivia Heid and her four-year-old brother, RJ were sledding on Thursday at a country club in Middletown, when their sled flew over a ridge and into an icy pond.

That is when a group of boys nearby jumped into action.

ALSO READ | Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
EMBED More News Videos

Family says a seven-year-old boy saved his toddler sister from a house fire in TN.



"I picked up RJ first ... the boys jumped in. I just tried to get them out of the water as quickly as possible," said Kieran Foley, one of the rescuers.

The teenagers said their Boy Scout training prepared them well.

"The boys jumped in ... and they all formed a chain, and they handed them out as quickly as possible," said Heid's mother, Stephanie Irlbeck.

ALSO READ | 4-year-old NJ girl rescued after getting stuck in baby stroller
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a New Jersey girl who needed help from police to get her out of a sticky situation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseywater rescuerescueice rescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE RESCUE
Woman body-shamed after video of rescue from icy lake goes viral
Horse rescued from icy lake
Boy reunited with police officers who rescued him from ice in NJ
Rescuers respond to ice-covered lake in Chesco
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus bill vote could come today after deal removes obstacle
Car goes airborne, crashes onto roof of Philadelphia restaurant: Police
Sources: Wentz not interested in backup role, will want to leave Eagles if Hurts remains starting QB
White Christmas? Here's the Christmas 2020 forecast as of now
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
King of Prussia Mall thieves steal $18K in merchandise from shopper's vehicle
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Show More
Many last-minute holiday shop despite snow, ice
AccuWeather: A.M. Rain/Snow Showers
Philadelphia police hold annual 'Shop With a Cop' event in South Philly
Fight over Federal Reserve pumps the brakes on stimulus deal
Med center resumes COVID vaccinations after 'reactions' investigation
More TOP STORIES News