3 teens injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teens were shot Monday afternoon just as school was letting out in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of North 17th Street, near Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School, police said. Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter is also on the block.According to police, a 15-, 16- and 17-year-old were injured in the shooting. Two of the teens were shot and one suffered a graze wound.All three of the teens were taken to Temple University Hospital.One of the teens was listed in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition, police said.