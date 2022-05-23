PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three teens were shot Monday afternoon just as school was letting out in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of North 17th Street, near Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School, police said. Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter is also on the block.
According to police, a 15-, 16- and 17-year-old were injured in the shooting. Two of the teens were shot and one suffered a graze wound.
All three of the teens were taken to Temple University Hospital.
One of the teens was listed in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition, police said.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
MORE TOP STORIES:
3 teens injured in shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. near Mastery Prep Elementary Charter School, police said.
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More