Philadelphia Police: At least 10 shot and 4 dead after a string of shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are working to solve a string of deadly shootings from Saturday night into Sunday morning.Police tell Action News that at least ten people were shot and four are dead since 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.It started with a triple shooting that left two teens in critical condition and one in stable condition in the Penn's Landing section of the city.It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot.She was taken to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Another 14-year-old girl was shot in the back and left foot, officials say.She was also taken to Jefferson Hospital, listed in critical condition.A third victim, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the torso.He was listed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.According to authorities, the shooter knew the teenagers.So far, no arrests have been made.In Point Breeze, two men are in critical condition after a shooting at 23rd and Wilder Streets.It happened around 10 p.m.Police say they are looking for suspects who fired shots from a black S.U.V.In the West Oak Lane section of the city, police say a man was shot at least ten times.It happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of North 20th Street and 72nd Avenue.The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.A short time later in North Philadelphia, a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg.This was just after 11 p.m. on North 10th Street near Brown Street.The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where here is listed in stable condition.In the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia, a 23-year-old man was shot in the head.Police responded to the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle at around 2 a.m. and found the man lying in the street.He was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers say multiple guns were used in the shooting and several buildings were struck by bullets.In another incident police say a man shot and killed an attempted robber, and fled the scene in North Philadelphia.It happened just after 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Diamond Street, near North 21st street.Officers say a man was leaving a mini mart, when the suspect tried to rob him at gunpoint.The man pulled out his own gun, shot the suspect, killing him.Police are now looking for that man.Also in North Philadelphia, police are looking for a gunman who shot a man twice in the chest just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.The victim died in the 3400 block of North 11th Street, just two blocks from Temple University Hospital.So far no arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.If you have any information about these crimes or suspects, please contact Philadelphia Police.