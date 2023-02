Telfair Spices brings Indian and Pakistan must-haves to Sugar Land

This family-owned store is small but it's packed with favorites straight from India and Pakistan and a kitchen serving up Mumbai street food.

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Ingredients to make a traditional Indian or Pakistan meal can be found at Telfair Spices.

The grocery store is located at 1219 Museum Square Drive in Sugar Land.

Co-owner, Mehran Ali, says 95% of its products are imported from India and Pakistan.

The store also houses a vegetarian kitchen, which serves up authentic Indian street food.