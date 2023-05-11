Live Chat with Temple Health Neurologists | May 16th at Noon

Movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, tremors and dystonia affect the brain, spine and nerves, causing abnormal, slow or limited movement. For those who have been diagnosed with a movement disorder, everyday tasks can become incredibly difficult and make you feel like you've lost control over certain parts of your life.

In this Facebook Live, Temple Movement Disorders specialists Dr. Willard Kasoff, neurosurgeon, and Dr. Molly Cincotta, neurologist, will discuss movement disorders diagnoses and the latest treatments available that can help patients regain as much control of their movements - and their lives - as possible.

Willard S. Kasoff, MD, MPH

Associate Professor, Neurosurgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Director, Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery, Temple University Hospital

Willard S. Kasoff, MD, MPH is an experienced, board-certified neurosurgeon who specializes in the treatment of movement disorders, offering surgeries for conditions such as Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, essential tremor and more.

Molly C. Cincotta, MD

Assistant Professor, Clinical Neurology, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University

Molly C. Cincotta, MD is an experienced, board-certified neurologist who specializes in the diagnosis and medical management of movement disorders, including Parkinson's disease, dystonia and essential tremor.