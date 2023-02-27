Temple President Jason Wingard talks campus safety after Officer Chris Fitzgerald's shooting death

Temple President Jason Wingard addresses safety concerns for students and staff on campus and what needs to be done to curb crime plaguing the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards sat down with Temple University President Jason Wingard to discuss the tragic events of the killing of Police Officer Chris Fitzgerald serving in the line of duty.

Edwards and Wingard discuss the growing concerns of safety for students and staff on campus, the tension-filled relationship with the North Philadelphia community, the University and police and what needs to be done now to curb the level of crime and violence plaguing the surrounding neighborhood.

They also talked about larger societal issues possibly fueling increases in violence and put out a call for unity, and the need for more collaborative help.

The Panelists continued the discussion on possible causes and solutions to our region's urgent escalating gun violence issue.

They also spoke to the surprising and recent announcement of City Council President Darrell Clarke deciding not to run for reelection and the tremendous void that needs to be filled with new leadership and Councilmembers.

This week's panel consits of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Nia Meeks and Alison Young.